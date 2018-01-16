Search
 
Island Hopping: Corsica

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

Corsica is a rugged, beautiful island off the south coast of France with a stunning mountain range that rises to 2,706m and runs north to south along the centre.

Mountains make up two-thirds of the island, which is the fourth largest in the Mediterranean and 183km long. (The island XC record is about 100km). The flying is concentrated in the north and west, around the towns of Bastia and Ajaccio, with a couple of soaring sites dotted along the east coast.

Vero in the centre of the island is one of the biggest, with good thermal conditions and XC flying. In summer it will be strong.

Most of the sites in Corsica are sensitive and have been carefully negotiated by the local clubs, so make friends before you fly.

altore.com
cimeale.free.fr
lucif.air.free.fr

Photo: Charlie King

From the 2016 Travel Guide: Cruise around the Mediterranean and fly these beautiful island spots

