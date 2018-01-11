Hike-and-fly with Paul G: Schöckl

Schöckl, 1,445m,

Graz, Austria

The first real mountain near my hometown of Graz has to be one of my favourite hike and flies because it’s where I discovered the beauty of this sport. There’s nothing fancy about the Schöckl – but there are loads of different trails to the top and you’ll rarely be walking alone to the summit. There is, however, always a positive energy in the air and I promise you’ll love it. The flying community is big and people from Graz are friendly, so they will be happy to help you out with finding the south or north launches and give you additional information about the local wind situation. Whenever I hike fast from the landing in St Radegund, following the straight line below the cable car, I reach the top in around 40 minutes. How quickly can you do it?

Difficulty: 2/5

Total ascent by foot: 650m

Time needed: You tell me!

Wind direction: N, S

Photo: Paul Guschlbauer

Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of a series of adventure pilot Paul Guschlbauer’s favourite mountains for hike-and-fly. You can find the others in the series, here.