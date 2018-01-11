Hike-and-fly with Paul G: Angel Falls

Angel Falls, 1,283m

Venezuela

Angel Falls is the world’s largest uninterrupted waterfall, and drops 1,000m from the top of Auyan tepui in the Venezuelan highlands to the rainforest below. In 2015 I teamed up with Igor Elorza and two other local pilots and we made the five day, 60km trek to the top. Every step was different – sometimes you had two inches of mud, sometimes 20! I had a breath of wind from behind on take-off, which was better than the rotor out front, and I took off. It was a 15-minute sled ride to a landing in the rocky riverbed below, and then a two-day boat trip back to civilisation. An incredible hike-and-fly!

Difficulty: 5/5

Total ascent by foot: 900m

Time needed: five days

Wind direction: You’ve come this far…

Top to bottom: 1,000m

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of a series of adventure pilot Paul Guschlbauer’s favourite mountains for hike-and-fly. You can find the others in the series, here.