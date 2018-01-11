Search
 
Hike-and-fly with Paul G: Angel Falls

Thursday 11 January, 2018

Angel Falls, 1,283m
Venezuela

Angel Falls is the world’s largest uninterrupted waterfall, and drops 1,000m from the top of Auyan tepui in the Venezuelan highlands to the rainforest below. In 2015 I teamed up with Igor Elorza and two other local pilots and we made the five day, 60km trek to the top. Every step was different – sometimes you had two inches of mud, sometimes 20! I had a breath of wind from behind on take-off, which was better than the rotor out front, and I took off. It was a 15-minute sled ride to a landing in the rocky riverbed below, and then a two-day boat trip back to civilisation. An incredible hike-and-fly!

Difficulty: 5/5
Total ascent by foot: 900m
Time needed:  five days
Wind direction: You’ve come this far…
Top to bottom: 1,000m

Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of a series of adventure pilot Paul Guschlbauer’s favourite mountains for hike-and-fly. You can find the others in the series, here.

