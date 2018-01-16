Goal Fever: Pico do Gavião

Brazil is home to some of the biggest and best flying. The sport is widely popular nationally and records keep tumbling here as pilots discover and pioneer new launches with ever more potential.

Pico Do Gavião is a site that’s been around for a while, and the popularity of this established favourite stems in part from its proximity to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, drawing pilots from both at the weekends.

There’s good infrastructure, with accommodation in the town of Andradas below take-off. The launches on top of the spine mountain accommodate a wide wind window, and it’s the largest peak in the immediate area – be prepared to deploy those flatland flying skills if you want to make distance.

Launch is huge and has a ramp for hang gliders. If the weather is bad the region is an outdoor sports hub so you won’t be bored.

Competition dates: 2-9 September 2017

Photo: Otavio Barreira

Appeared in the 2017 Travel Guide in an article entitled Goal Fever, describing the sites of the 2017 PWC Circuit. See more 2017 PWC sites here