Search
 
November/December, September/October, South America, Travel Guide

Goal Fever: Guayaquil, Ecuador

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

The Bototillo launch is just outside the estuary town of Guayaquil on a ridge that leads up to a wide plateau behind it.

You can boat around in front of it on the sea breeze and land near town or ride the ridge to the west to clock up some modest miles. But going over the back is where the serious miles are to be had. You’ll have to clear the plateau that’s carved by deep river gorges and a meagre retrieve road network. It’s intimidating but the sea breeze will help and just 500m over take-off can be enough to start your journey over the back.

The plateau is the gateway to a big flatland area behind it and once cleared you’ll be flying with the Andes just 100km ahead. Despite its small size, Guayaquil isn’t as hard to get to as you might think. It’s surprisingly well served by international flights for tourists travelling to the famous Galapagos Islands.

Competition dates: 28 Oct to 4 Nov 2017

Photo: Jorge Mora

Appeared in the 2017 Travel Guide in an article entitled Goal Fever, describing the sites of the 2017 PWC Circuit. See more 2017 PWC sites here

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to November/December September/October South America Travel Guide
Back to November/December September/October South America Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE