Goal Fever: Guayaquil, Ecuador

The Bototillo launch is just outside the estuary town of Guayaquil on a ridge that leads up to a wide plateau behind it.

You can boat around in front of it on the sea breeze and land near town or ride the ridge to the west to clock up some modest miles. But going over the back is where the serious miles are to be had. You’ll have to clear the plateau that’s carved by deep river gorges and a meagre retrieve road network. It’s intimidating but the sea breeze will help and just 500m over take-off can be enough to start your journey over the back.

The plateau is the gateway to a big flatland area behind it and once cleared you’ll be flying with the Andes just 100km ahead. Despite its small size, Guayaquil isn’t as hard to get to as you might think. It’s surprisingly well served by international flights for tourists travelling to the famous Galapagos Islands.

Competition dates: 28 Oct to 4 Nov 2017

Photo: Jorge Mora

Appeared in the 2017 Travel Guide in an article entitled Goal Fever, describing the sites of the 2017 PWC Circuit. See more 2017 PWC sites here