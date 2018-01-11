City slickers: Salève

If your banking business takes you to Geneva (pop: 200,000) for a day, it’s possible to nip out after lunch and get a fly in. Half an hour from Geneva airport the télépherique du Salève will whisk you up to one of the three take-offs in minutes for only €5. From here at 1,080m the whole city and Lake Geneva is yours. Actually, it’s not all yours, a lot of what you see is Geneva International airspace, and it’s taken very seriously. You have a height limit of 1,700m, stepping down to 1,050m past the motorway out front. If you bust airspace here you will cause a lot of trouble as it is used heavily by airliners. There are panels about the airspace on take-off that should be read before flying. However, despite being restricted, flying here is like flying everywhere: fun. Enjoy those smooth glass-off conditions before heading back to the airport to catch your flight home.
saleveairlines.com, telepherique-du-saleve.com
Photo: saleveairlines.com
Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of an article called City Slickers. You can find the other urban getaways in the series, here.
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offersSubscribe today