Annecy’s Secret Sites: Duingt

A beautiful spot to enjoy pure soaring in front of the lake, Duingt sits at 800m and faces north.

Access is a short hike up from the valley floor through the forest: drive to Duingt and park near the little tunnel by the climbing cliff, then walk 20 minutes uphill to the Taillefer ridge.

The site works fine with the afternoon lake breeze or some light north wind. It’s a small place but easy to climb out from with modern wings; we now easily soar and then glide toward the northwest ridge of Roc des Boeufs. On the way it’s a stunning panoramic view with turbulence-free conditions.

Photo: Jérôme Maupoint

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide. See Annecy’s other secret sites, here