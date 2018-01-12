Winners of the Cross Country Subscribers Draw 2018

Colin Blagdon from England, UK, is the lucky winner of the Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw, which was drawn at 1pm GMT Friday 12 January 2018. He won a paraglider of his choice from either AirDesign, Gin, Nova, Ozone Supair or Triple Seven.

Colin was over the moon to win the wing. “Yes, yes! Ha ha! Really?” he said when we rang him to give him the good news. “I’m absolutely thrilled!”

He said he was currently flying a Nova Triton 2 and also has a Nova Mentor 4 – and he might choose the new Nova Sector (EN C) as his new wing.

Colin was the first of the winners in the draw, which also included other prizes from Supair, Naviter, Flymaster, Flytec, High Adventure and Cross Country.

The full list of winners includes:

Brand new paraglider: Colin Blagdon, England

New Supair harness, the Radical 3 or Strike: Vincent Talleu, France

Naviter Oudie 4: Alessandro Vallero, Italy

Flytec Track: Jared Bibler, Iceland

Flymaster GPS SD: Geert Joos, Belgium

High Adventure Itsy Bitsy Gloves: Mike Valta, Finland

GoPro wing mount: Marcel Anastasia, Italy

XC Fastback Bag: Martin Alkin, Austria

Book of their choice from XCshop: Bjorn Henrik Vangstein, Norway

Book of their choice from XCshop: Peter Gade, Denmark

Cross Country Hoodie: Marco Ha, China

Cross Country T-shirt: Tom Young, UK

Cross Country T-shirt: Alex McAlister, USA

XC Retrieve Sign: Paul Pearce, USA

All winners will be contacted by email.

Congratulations to Colin and to the other winners – and thank you to all our subscribers too. If you weren’t lucky this time, look out for our mid-summer draw later in the year!