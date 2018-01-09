Laurent Roudneff’s West Ride Story

Full moon speedriding with Valentin Delluc With 20m of LED lights under his wing, and a full moon to brighten up the Bossons glacier in Chamonix, France, Valentin Delluc heads out… Read more

Dates announced for the Ozone Chabre Open 2018 The Ozone Chabre Open is taking place from 30 June to 6 July in 2018. Designed as a stress-free paragliding cross-country competition, the emphasis is on safe, achievable tasks. Read more