Laurent Roudneff’s West Ride Story
Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Follow Laurent Roudneff as he flies through coastal sites on the west coast of France, with a quick detour in Morocco.
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
You might also like
-
With 20m of LED lights under his wing, and a full moon to brighten up the Bossons glacier in Chamonix, France, Valentin Delluc heads out…
Read more
-
The Ozone Chabre Open is taking place from 30 June to 6 July in 2018. Designed as a stress-free paragliding cross-country competition, the emphasis is on safe, achievable tasks.
Read more
-
Cruise around some of the best soaring spots in France with filmmaker Laurent Roudneff in this 1min37 clip
Read more
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Subscribe today
- Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
- Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
- Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Print edition
- Published since 1988
- The highest production values
- Gorgeous photography
- Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
- Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Digital edition
- Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
- The same content as the printed magazine
- Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Print and digital
- Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
- Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
- Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
News and special offers. No spam ever
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE