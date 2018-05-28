U-Turn Asterion LT: lightweight EN-A tandem

U-Turn’s new Asterion LT (Lightweight Tourismo) is a lightweight tandem with EN-A certification.

“Sporty handling meets sweet-tempered flight behaviour and minimal pack size”, U-Turn say. The tandem is 36m², and is made from a combination of Dokdo 30 and 20 and Skytex 27 cloths, weighing in at 4.85kg.

They say it is easy to launch, even in tricky conditions, has excellent passive safety and handles “like a solo wing”.

“The 3D-shaping and the optimised pre-tensioning of the wing provide the perfect flow around the wing and the Precision Profile Nose System (PPN) provides the optimised inflow around the profile. Miniribs and the Brake Gathering System (BGS) help the profile to more form fidelity at the trailing edge and thereby convey the steering pulses to the wing precisely. A very straight forward line concept with few main lines provides a good overview and orientation with the line levels at the launch. The risers are equipped with efficient trimmers which accelerates the agile wing 13 km/h”.

It is certified for 120kg to 180kg, offering a wide weight range, and they say it has plenty of performance mixed with a high level of passive safety, making it, “the perfect family wing or companion for lightweight alpine adventures in tandem”.

u-turn.de