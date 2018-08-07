Search
 
Acro Game 2018. All photos: Laurent Merle
Comps and Events, News

Tim Alongi wins the AcroGame 2018

Tuesday 7 August, 2018

The level was “insane” at this year’s AcroGame in Organya, Spain, according to organiser Horacio Llorens.

Tim Alongi won the short-and-sharp head-to-head acro comp, which pitted 15 of the world’s best acro pilots against each other over one afternoon of epic fun.

“We flew the qualification round on Thursday, but a little rain in the afternoon meant we had to stop,” Horacio said.

“Friday the weather was perfect, and all the battles happened in the best way.”

AcroGame-850-5

Qualifying. Photo: Laurent Merle

The eight pilots who qualified and went into the final head-to-head battles were:

Egor Posokhin (Russia) vs Theo de Blic (France)
Rafael Goberna (Brasil)  vs Victor Carrera (Chile) 
Horacio Llorens (España) vs Jack Pimblett (England)
Tim Alongi (France) vs Francois Ragolski (France)

The Semifinals saw:

Horacio Llornes vs Tim Alongi
Theo de Blic vs Victor Carrera

And the final battle saw:

Tim Alongi vs Theo de Blic
Horacio Llorens vs Victor Carrera

Theo de Blic, Tim Alongi and Horacio Llorens. Photo: Laurent Merle

Theo de Blic, Tim Alongi and Horacio Llorens. Photo: Laurent Merle

 The final results saw Tim Alongi take top spot, Theo in second and Horacio Llorens in third.

 Tim Alongi also won the best trick award, performing a Twisted Infinity Tumbling, keeping it twisted during the exit.

After the competition Horacio said: “The level was insane this year, with a lot of new combinations and very challenging tricks to win the battles.

“The public had a lot of fun, specially the acro community from Organya that enjoyed this high quality performance of the pilots.”

He added: “We hope to be able to do a professional streaming signal next year to share the AcroGame with everyone.”

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE