Submissions open for Flying Film Festival
Thursday 5 April, 2018
The FoFFF (Freedom of Flight Film Festival) are calling for submissions of adventure-flying films for this year’s festival tour.
The New Zealand-based film festival tours – this year’s dates and venues are yet to be announced, but keep an eye on the FoFFF website. Film submissions should be made via the website before 1 August 2018.
There are four categories:
freedomofflightfilmfestival.com
