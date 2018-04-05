Submissions open for Flying Film Festival

The FoFFF (Freedom of Flight Film Festival) are calling for submissions of adventure-flying films for this year’s festival tour.

The New Zealand-based film festival tours – this year’s dates and venues are yet to be announced, but keep an eye on the FoFFF website. Film submissions should be made via the website before 1 August 2018.

There are four categories:

NZ short films

NZ feature length films

International short films

International feature length films

freedomofflightfilmfestival.com