Sky Z-Blade freestyle PPG wing

Sky’s new Z-Blade is a small and dynamic PPG wing for “radical freestylers and slalom and pylon competition racers”.

It’s the little brother of the Zorro, and is available in 18m² and 20m² sizes, certified for wide weight ranges with advanced and competition bands:

Z-Blade 18, take-off weights 60-120kg (advanced), 70-130kg (competition)

Z-Blade 20, take-off weights 60-140kg (advanced), 70-150kg (competition)

Sky’s reflex profile, SAFS (Skyflex Active Foil System), stabilises the canopy and allows it to fly faster at moderate wing loadings, and the PK system acts on the trimmers when the bar is pushed for faster, dynamic turns.

The Z-Blade is available in four colour options.

sky-cz.com