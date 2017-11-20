Search
 
Latest, News

British RAF’s three tandems meet for the first time

Monday 20 November, 2017

Chris Williams from the RAF’s Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association reports…

RAF-Paragliding-Westbury

The three RAF tandem wings. Photo: Nik Valiris

Three Royal Air Force (RAF) tandem paragliders flew together for the first time ever at Westbury, a paragliding site in the south of England, at the end of October 2017.

Chris Williams, a former RAF pilot, flew a brand-new Advance Bi Beta 6 that had just had its logos expertly applied by the team at Aerofix.

RAF paragliding at Westbury in the UK. Photo: Nik Valiris

RAF paragliding at Westbury in the UK. Photo: Nik Valiris

His passenger was Sarah Lucas, a recently qualified Club Pilot paraglider and trainee RAF helicopter pilot. The other tandems were flown by Sean Simmons with his son Daniel and Hannah King, a British Forces Broadcasting Services journalist as passengers and Dave Neal flying with his children.

The tandems, owned by the RAF Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association, are used to introduce potential paraglider pilots to our wonderful sport as well as to show the public the wide range of activities available to all servicemen and women.

Hands up! Raf pilots and passengers with new wing and logo. Photo: Nik Valiris

Hands up! RAF pilots and passengers with new wing and logo. Photo: Nik Valiris

All three pilots made the most of the weather window available, flying for just 20 minutes in very light conditions before the wind died completely. After that there was the opportunity for a bit of formation groundhandling practice – great fun was had by all involved.

For more information on the RAFHPA visit www.raf.mod.uk/rafhpa/

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Latest News
Back to Latest News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE