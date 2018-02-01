Product Video: Advance Progress 3 harness
Thursday 1 February, 2018
Advance have released a product video about their Progress 3 reversible harness, which weighs from 3.3kg and is designed for travelling, hike and fly, thermalling, freestyle or training.
advance.ch
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
You might also like
-
A one-hour walk from the Planfait launch will take you above the inversion and give you an amazing view of Annecy lake
Read more
-
At 1,800m getting to Pointe de Talamarche involves a serious walk. It can be a simple hike-and-fly or the start-point for an XC adventure
Read more
-
The latest version of Nova’s mountain wing, the Ibex 4, is certified EN A in four sizes with wide weight ranges
Read more
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Subscribe today
- Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
- Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
- Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Print edition
- Published since 1988
- The highest production values
- Gorgeous photography
- Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
- Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Digital edition
- Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
- The same content as the printed magazine
- Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Print and digital
- Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
- Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
- Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
News and special offers. No spam ever
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE