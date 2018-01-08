Full moon speedriding with Valentin Delluc

The Ozone Chabre Open is taking place from 30 June to 6 July in 2018. Designed as a stress-free paragliding cross-country competition, the emphasis is on safe, achievable tasks.

Cruise around some of the best soaring spots in France with filmmaker Laurent Roudneff in this 1min37 clip

The famous Coupe Icare is on the horizon – expect thousands of pilots and tens of thousands of spectators to converge on the small village of St Hilaire du Touvet near Grenoble, France over the weekend of 21-24 September 2017. Cross Country will be there – come and say hello at our stand in the […]