Full moon speedriding with Valentin Delluc

When night falls in the mountains, Valentin Delluc wakes up. With 20m of LED lights under his wing, and a full moon to brighten up the Bossons glacier in Chamonix, France, Delluc sets out on an intense and poetic ride down the highline of the glacier.
