Search
 
Comps and Events, News

Mark Graham wins Ozone Chabre Open 2018

Monday 9 July, 2018

Mark Graham (Ozone Delta 3) and Mirjam Hempel (Advance Sigma 10) won the Ozone Chabre Open 2018, and Carl Foster walked away with a brand new Ozone wing, first prize in the draw.

The Ozone Chabre Open 2018 took place in the south of France from 30th June to 7 July 2018, with three scoring tasks and one practice flight over the seven-day event. The scoring tasks – of 74.8km, 61km and 40.1km – all began on Chabre with 124 pilots from around the world competing. The event is limited to pilots flying EN-C gliders and below, with an emphasis on fun. 34 of the pilots were Rookies taking part in their first competition.

Ozone Chabre Open 2018

Overall podium. Photo: Matt Warren

“The competition was pretty hot at the front,” said overall winner Mark Graham, who was flying an Ozone Delta 3. “The crux came on the final glide in Task 2 when a small bubble helped me to goal and the consistent sink took out a lot of the others. Myself and Nicola Moeckli [who finished second overall] came in with just enough height to get in, but it was very tight. The atmosphere in the competition was as lovely as always. The whole area and the tasks we did were fantastic and the weather was great for those days. I think everyone had fun, and the one having the most fun won.”

Ozone Chabre Open 2018

Women’s podium. Photo: Matt Warren

The women’s event was won by Mirjam Hempel on an Advance Sigma 10. “On the first evening, Jocky Sanderson was saying that the person who is having the most fun will win,” she said. “And I really did have lots of fun – so I won. I don’t win if I don’t have fun. I am the living proof that it really was fun. Thank you, Jocky.”

There was certainly plenty to compete for. As well as gongs for the top three overall and female pilots, there were also prizes for the winners of each of the four classes (X-class, Sport, Recreation and Fun), determined by the aspect ratio and certification of the glider flown. The Rookies [Ross Gallagher took the top spot on an Ozone Delta 2] also had their own podium, and there was also a team competition, won by UK Armed Forces 1.

Ozone Chabre Open 2018

Rookies’ podium. Photo: Matt Warren

The weather didn’t always play ball, with strong winds and overdevelopment preventing tasks on three of the days, but no one was complaining.

“It went brilliantly,” said Meet Director, Jocky, who set the tasks and gave detailed debriefs after every flight. “The pilots and the organisation galvanised in perfect harmony to make the event the success that it was. The only person who didn’t play ball was God in the last two days.”

And there was a final bonus at the lively closing dinner, when all of the pilots were entered into a draw for a new Ozone glider of their choice. Carl Foster was the lucky winner.

RESULTS

Overall
1. Mark Graham (Ozone Delta 3)
2. Nicola Moeckli (BGD Cure)
3. Andy Brown (Advance Sigma 10)

Fun Class
1. Lane Kokshoorn (Ozone Buzz Z5)
2. Simon Nikles (Advance Epsilon 8)
3. Pieter Derks (Skywalk Tequila 4)

Recreation Class
1. Thomas Garner (Advance Iota 2)
2. Marco Maas (Swing Nyos)
3. Richard Parton (Advance Iota 2)

Sports Class
1. Andy Brown (Advance Sigma 10)
2. oss Gallagher (Ozone Delta 2)
3. Carl Foster (Mac Para Elan 2)

X-Class
1. Mark Graham (Ozone Delta 3)
2. Nicola Moeckli (BDG Cure)
3. Grant Oseland (Advance Sigma 10)

Rookies
1. Ross Gallagher (Ozone Delta 2)
2. Alistair Clark (Ozone Delta 3)
3. Mario Wenger (Advance Sigma 9)

Women
1. Mirjam Hempel (Advance Sigma 10)
2. Kanan Thaku (Gin Sprint)
3. Alexandra Rex (Ozone Alpina 3)

Top Team

UKAF1 :
Andy Brown (Advance Sigma 10)
Grant Oseland (Advance Sigma 10 )
Thomas Garner (Advance Iota 2)
Nigel Lane (Skywalk Cayenne 5)

You can find all the final results at flylaragne.com.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE