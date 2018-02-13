Search
 
Gear News, News

Mac Para Outback hike-and-fly paraglider

Tuesday 13 February, 2018

Mac Para Outback

Mac Para’s Outback is a lightweight hike-and-fly paraglider. The 21m² wing weighs just 2.7kg and is certified EN B.

The double-surface wing packs down very small, and Mac Para say it has excellent glide performance and “unbeatable” into-wind penetration.

The 21m² wing is certified for a very wide range of pilot weights but handles differently according to wing loading, as you would expect. It can take up to 105kg, but at the top end of the weight range it’s a lot like a speed wing – fast, precise and dynamic, and excellent for high-wind soaring.

At the lower end of the weight range, which starts at 55kg all-up, Mac Para say the Outback is a very capable EN-B wing with comfortable handling and good climbing ability.

macpara.com
Mac Para Outback specifications

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE