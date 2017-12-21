Kortel unveil Kanibal Race II pod harness

Kortel Design have announced that the successor to the Kanibal Race pod harness, the Kanibal Race II, is on its way and should be shipping form early March 2018.

The full-race harness now has a redesigned rear fairing which makes it less prone to yaw, plus better back support. It comes with two reserve containers, an anti-G pocket and an underseat ballast bag. The cocoon has an automatic closure system.

It is offered in three sizes, S, M and L, and weighs 72.kg, 7.5kg and 7.8kg including the instrument pod. The price will be €1,833 + VAT.

Kortel are offering discounts to the top 400 ranked pilots in the WPRS and Paragliding World Cup pilots – contact them for details.

