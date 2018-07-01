Gin Atlas 2

Gin have released their new ‘easy intermediate’ Atlas 2, a beginner-friendly EN-B paraglider.

They say it’s “confidence-inspiring with XC possibilities”, and offers comfort, performance, easy inflation and good pitch damping.

It has a modest aspect ratio of 5.21, but Gin say, “Optimising the 3D shaping and sail tension gave us a bit more performance, and also a better feeling in the air”. They add that it is well coordinated in turns, with long, progressive brake travel, and is ideal for someone who wants to reduce their exposure to risk without losing too much of the fun factor.

Six sizes, XXS to XL, cater for all-up weights of 55-125kg, and the S and M sizes have extended weight ranges to enable them to be flown heavily loaded.

The Atlas 2 is made from Dominico 20D (which is 34g/m²) and weighs 4.5kg-6.2kg across the six sizes. It’s available in four colours and comes with a choice of classic, Lite or XXL rucksack.

gingliders.com