Fly Products Rider with Atom 80

Fly Products’ Rider paramotor is now available with the light and quiet Vittorazi Atom 80 engine. It has a lightweight magnesium alloy frame and carbon rods, and altogether the paramotor weighs just 20kg.

It has a “one-finger” easy start, ASC (Active Sport Comfort) low arms, and a Comfort harness with Easy Run system. Fuel consumpetion is around two litres per hour, and the fuel tank straps on with velcro for an easy refill.

The reserve parahute can be mounted as left- or right-hand throw, and you can choose a mono or double cage, and add-ons including a tachometer.

flyproducts.com