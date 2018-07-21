Search
 
Alex Ploner. Photo: Flavio Tebaldi
Comps and Events, News

Alex Ploner Takes Gold at the HG Europeans

Saturday 21 July, 2018

Italy’s Alex Ploner won his second European Hang Gliding Championship title yesterday, taking gold at the 2018 Class 1 European Hang Gliding Championships in Macedonia.

Alex (ITA, Icaro 2000 Laminar) finished ahead of Grant Crossingham (UK, Moyes RX 3.5 Pro) who was second for silver, and Balazs Ujhelyi (Moyes RX 3.5 Pro) who took home the bronze medal.

Corinna Schwiegershausen (GER, Moyes RX 3) was first woman and 23rd overall. Only four women took part.

The Class 1 European Hang Gliding Championships in Macedonia were held from 10-20 July 2018.

In the teams, Alex helped Team Italy take gold – proving they are still the nation to beat in international hang gliding competition. Czech Republic took silver and Great Britain won bronze.

The competition saw eight good race-to-goal tasks, all more than 100km long, from 102.2km to 165.5km.

Posting on social media, Italy’s team manager Flavio Tebaldi congratulated Alex and his team: “After five world titles in a row, the Italian Hang Gliding Team wins the fourth European title in a row! Alex Ploner wins his second European Championship, after Kayseri 2012.”

The Class 5 (rigid) World Hang Gliding Championships were held at the same time in the same place, and also finished on Friday 20 July 2018.

In that competition, Wolfgang Kothgasser (AUT, Atos) took gold. Tim Grabowski (GER, Atos VQ) took silver and Robert Bernat (GER) took bronze. The comp saw a similar eight tasks.

In the Teams in Class 5 it was Austria, Germany, Japan for gold, silver and bronze.

The Class 1 European and Class 5 World Championships were held alongside each other to ease logistics and costs. 89 pilots competed in the Class 1, 33 in Class 5.

Find all the results at http://hgeu2018.mk/

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE