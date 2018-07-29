Airfer Dron with Atom 80

Airfer now offer the Dron paramotor frame with Vittorazi’s new Atom 80 engine.

They say the combination is a light, quiet and powerful engine, easy to start and smooth in acceleration. It delivers 55kg thrust, yet weighs just 19.7kg.

The cage sections clip together and come apart easily for storage or transport. Its curved swanneck arms have a torque-compensation system.

The 19.7kg weight includes the engine, 1450mm titanium frame, 130cm carbon propeller, 12-litre fuel tank and lightweight Airfer Comfort Light harness.

Airfer.com