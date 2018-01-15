Search
 
Cross Country Travel Guide 2018: Out now

Monday 15 January, 2018

The latest edition of the Cross Country International Travel Guide has been released. Published in digital and print formats it’s the seventh in the series – and it’s packed with amazing places to fly. Here are five highlights you’ll love.

Louis Tapper took a break from flying record triangles in the NZ Southern Alps to put together his list of five great spots. It was a hard choice! He takes us from Te Mata peak in the north to the fantastic mountain flying around Wanaka.

Joanna Di Grigoli has already flown 400km in Quixadá but went back in November last year to fly even further. It didn’t happen – this time – but she took the chance to chat to one of the site’s pioneers. Her discovery? “You can fly here in July too, when the desert is all green!”

Yuki Sato Colombé got out her red pen and selected half a dozen sites for the first-time visitor to Japan. Currently living in Áger, Spain she picked Ishigaki Island as one of her favourite home-nation sites. This tropical island in the far south is known for its spectacular diving and clear blue waters too.

Seb Ospina downed his tools – a tandem paraglider and a selfie stick – when we asked him to tell us about the Cauca Valley in Colombia. Lots of pilots visit for a week or two – Seb was born and grew up there. And he’s happy to share.

Australian photographer Kym Fielke had fun choosing the exact photo that captured for him the perfect essence of flying in Bali. “There are actually three take-offs,” he explained, “Only one of them has hammocks in the shade for parawaiting!”

Available from free-flight schools and shops, or order online from the XC Shop.

