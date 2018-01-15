Search
 
Features

Theo de Blic: Searching for the Sun

Monday 15 January, 2018

Theo de Blic reveals his top 10 destinations to fly during the northern hemisphere winter

Winter means different things for each of us, but to me, being so deeply addicted to flying it means a serious lack of flyable conditions and some forced holidays from my daily job, which is flying. Over the years I have managed to keep training and flying through winter and often people have asked where is the best place to fly despite the snow. So here are my top 10 places to train during the northern winter season.

1. Let’s go south! For those for whom skiing is not nearly as important as flying the southern hemisphere is the solution! Warmth, consistent flying conditions and intensive training are possible. Iquique in Chile is the very best option. For acro training and wagga flying this is the must-see for acro addicts in winter. The only drawback is the price of the ticket from Europe and it is difficult to only go for the weekend.

2. For those who cannot afford a ticket to Chile, Pokhara in Nepal is a good option. You can find good conditions and some acro flying. But do not expect 800m above the water. It is a very good option if you want to travel, discover and fly some acro as well. Do not expect to train like hell every day, but rather expect to meet some incredible people and to have an incredible journey.

3. The third option is to move to Oludeniz in Turkey. This option is more applicable within fall and late fall than winter, but is still very reliable. The location is incredible, and you will get four or five flights a day with over 1,200m ASL. The place is touristic but you will find flying buddies and motivation easily. Be careful of not being overconfident – pilots tend to feel way too secure when they get 1,200m above the sea and kind of have a tendency to go crazy.

Read the rest in Cross Country 187 (Feb/March 2018)

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Features
Back to Features

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE