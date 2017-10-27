Paramotoring the Louisiana Wetlands
Friday 27 October, 2017
“I do believe wild spaces are sacred – they are infinitely complex ecosystems that are certainly more beautiful than the inside of any church I’ve been in.”
Photographer Ben Depp tells how he braves alligators, clouds mosquitoes – and a slightly dodgy paramotor – to capture the exquisite beauty of Louisiana’s vanishing coastline.
Find out more, subscribe, and never miss an issue
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
You might also like
-
“I love living in a van. When we’re in a house, I feel super scattered when all my stuff is spread out and I don’t know where anything is. “We get to travel around and fly … and when we land, we get to walk right back into our house.” Becca Bredehoft and Cade Palmer […]
Read more
-
This is Gavin McClurg in deep in Alaska on a marathon month-long traverse of the Alaska Range last year. He has been touring his 52-minute film North of Known to paragliding clubs and adventure audiences in California and Oregon. This week he is hopping across the Atlantic and bringing his unique presentation to Europe. A […]
Read more
-
Trey German won the paramotor adventure race, the Icarus X-Race, that was held over the weekend of 24-26 March in Florida, USA. Judging by the photos he posted on his Facebook page, it’s safe to say he had a pretty good time. Trey completed the 230-mile (370km) task ahead of Johnson Qu, who had been leading on […]
Read more
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Subscribe today
- Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
- Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
- Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Print edition
- Published since 1988
- The highest production values
- Gorgeous photography
- Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
- Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Digital edition
- Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
- The same content as the printed magazine
- Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Print and digital
- Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
- Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
- Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
News and special offers. No spam ever
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE