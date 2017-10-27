Nova Mentor 5 (EN B) on review

“The Mentor 5 had no right to survive in these touch-and-go, light conditions, but slowly we crept up – and took the ride right up to the edge of airspace.

“There is no doubt about its performance. The climb in the weak stuff, even when it is broken, is truly impressive.”

Pat Dower gives the nod to Nova’s high end B – but finds it does have a wild side.

Find out more, subscribe, and never miss an issue